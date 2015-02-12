Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange decreased 0.22 percent, or 215.45 points, to open at 96,442.26 points on Thursday.

Among all sector indices, the mining index posted the best performance, up 0.73 percent, while the insurance index suffered the worst, down 0.59 percent.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index lost 0.12 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively.

On Wednesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 96,657.71, down 1.19 percent, with a 7.2 billion-Turkish lira ($1.57 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 4.5730 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Thursday. It was 4.5670 at Wednesday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate rose to 5.4040, compared with Wednesday's close of 5.3840.

The price of Brent oil was $75.78 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Thursday.