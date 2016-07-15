Twin bombing kills 10, injures 21 in northeast Baghdad

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 10 people were killed and 21 injured Wednesday in twin blasts in the Iraqi capital, according to a hospital authority and a local police officer.

The blasts occurred when unidentified terrorists detonated two bombs planted near a mosque used by the Shiite community in Baghdad’s Sadr City district, Lieutenant Khalil Al-Ziyab said.

An official from the nearby Al-Imam Hospital said they had received the dead and injured.

Police have stepped up security in the area, while no group has claimed responsibility.

Al-Ziyab said the attacks could have been planned by the ISIL terrorist organization.

An investigation has been launched into the attacks.