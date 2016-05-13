PKK terror attack injures 4 soldiers in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a statement, it said an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Cukurca district and hit a passing military convoy around 21.30 (1830GMT) Wednesday.
An investigation was launched into the incident, the statement added.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including those of women and children.
More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.
Anti-muslim group allowed to roast pork in front of Rotterdam mosque on Thursday
Around 80,000 Meskhetian Turks live in Turkey, according to World Ahiska Turks Association (DATUB)
Turkey has required technological capability, intelligence to launch operation wherever it wants, says Suleman Soylu
Voting process at customs gates will last until June 24
Triple suicide attacks in southeastern Diffa city kills at least nine people
Some of the suspects are accused of trying to revive the terror group
Operations also destroy 16 PKK targets in northern Iraq's Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, Metina, Zap, and Avasin Basyan regions
Over 3 million Turks abroad registered to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections
Around 1,100 people attend fast-breaking dinner near Selimiye Mosque, landmark in northwestern Edirne
Topping talks in Washington were YPG/PKK terror group in Manbij, Syria, extradition of FETO terrorist leader
Migrants were rounded up in Aegean Sea off the coast of Izmir province
Binali Yildirim says strong parliament will contribute to a more effective executive
Interior Minister Soylu speaks at Anadolu Agency’s Editors’ Desk
Turkish president says country most peaceful since last 40 years
Security camera footage shows airstrikes near presidential complex in Ankara during failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016