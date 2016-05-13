Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:55, 07 June 2018 Thursday
Turkey
11:08, 07 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
PKK terror attack injures 4 soldiers in SE Turkey
PKK terror attack injures 4 soldiers in SE Turkey

Attack targets military convoy in Hakkari province

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four soldiers were slightly injured in an attack by PKK terrorists in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the local governor's office said late Wednesday. 

In a statement, it said an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Cukurca district and hit a passing military convoy around 21.30 (1830GMT) Wednesday. 

An investigation was launched into the incident, the statement added. 

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including those of women and children.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015. 

 


Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation
Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation

Anti-muslim group allowed to roast pork in front of Rotterdam mosque on Thursday
Meskhetian Turks in eastern Turkey enjoy Ramadan
Meskhetian Turks in eastern Turkey enjoy Ramadan

Around 80,000 Meskhetian Turks live in Turkey, according to World Ahiska Turks Association (DATUB)
Mt Qandil not distant target anymore Turkish min
Mt. Qandil not distant target anymore: Turkish min.

Turkey has required technological capability, intelligence to launch operation wherever it wants, says Suleman Soylu
PKK terror attack injures 4 soldiers in SE Turkey
PKK terror attack injures 4 soldiers in SE Turkey

Attack targets military convoy in Hakkari province
Turkish elections Voting begins at customs gates
Turkish elections: Voting begins at customs gates

Voting process at customs gates will last until June 24
Turkey condemns suicide bombings in Niger
Turkey condemns suicide bombings in Niger

Triple suicide attacks in southeastern Diffa city kills at least nine people
30 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey
30 FETO suspects arrested across Turkey

Some of the suspects are accused of trying to revive the terror group
Turkish airstrikes in N Iraq kill 6 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in N.Iraq kill 6 PKK terrorists

Operations also destroy 16 PKK targets in northern Iraq's Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, Metina, Zap, and Avasin Basyan regions
Turkish elections Expat voting to begin Thursday
Turkish elections: Expat voting to begin Thursday

Over 3 million Turks abroad registered to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections
Jewish community holds iftar dinner in Turkey
Jewish community holds iftar dinner in Turkey

Around 1,100 people attend fast-breaking dinner near Selimiye Mosque, landmark in northwestern Edirne
Talks with US' Pompeo 'very successful'
Talks with US' Pompeo 'very successful'

Topping talks in Washington were YPG/PKK terror group in Manbij, Syria, extradition of FETO terrorist leader
50 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
50 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Migrants were rounded up in Aegean Sea off the coast of Izmir province
Turkish PM Strong parliament needed more than ever
Turkish PM: Strong parliament needed more than ever

Binali Yildirim says strong parliament will contribute to a more effective executive
Turkish government made clear policies
Turkish government made clear policies

Interior Minister Soylu speaks at Anadolu Agency’s Editors’ Desk
Erdogan Tourists will roam where terror once loomed
Erdogan: Tourists will roam where terror once loomed

Turkish president says country most peaceful since last 40 years
New footage shows FETO bombing presidential complex
New footage shows FETO bombing presidential complex

Security camera footage shows airstrikes near presidential complex in Ankara during failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016

News


Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation
Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation

Meskhetian Turks in eastern Turkey enjoy Ramadan
Meskhetian Turks in eastern Turkey enjoy Ramadan

Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2 400 families in Africa

Turkey attracts $2.2B in investments in Q1
Turkey attracts 2 2B in investments in Q1

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open


Clash erupts between PKK, Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq
Clash erupts between PKK Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq

YPG/PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey, abroad in May
YPG PKK suffers heavy blow in Turkey abroad in May

15 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey 
15 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Terrorist PKK/PYD recruited scores in Germany
Terrorist PKK PYD recruited scores in Germany

At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey
At least 9 PKK terror suspects arrested in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 