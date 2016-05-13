PKK terror attack injures 4 soldiers in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four soldiers were slightly injured in an attack by PKK terrorists in the southeastern province of Hakkari, the local governor's office said late Wednesday.

In a statement, it said an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in Cukurca district and hit a passing military convoy around 21.30 (1830GMT) Wednesday.

An investigation was launched into the incident, the statement added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including those of women and children.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.