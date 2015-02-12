Turkey attracts $2.2B in investments in Q1

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at Anadolu Agency's Finance Desk in Istanbul, he said, Turkey also attracted 1 percent of all foreign direct investments in the world in the last 15 years.
"We do not see a perceptual disorder in investors who invest directly in our country," Ermut stressed.
He said that investors' perception comprised in the long term and Turkey's performance in the last 15 years had influenced this result.
"Based on this performance, there are confidence and long-term investments in our country," he added.
Turkish economy in better condition than some developed countries, says president
Based on country's economic performance in past 15 years, investors trust Turkey, head of investment agency says
BIST 100 decreases 0.22 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increases to 4.5730
While Wall Street opened higher on data showing that the US trade gap is narrowing, stock prices turned lower in Europe after having started the day on a stronger footing.
Number of passengers rises over 16.4 percent year-on-year from January to May, Turkey's airport authority says
Ankara will take necessary steps to reduce inflation rate, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci says
Britain on Monday resumed privatisation of the Royal Bank of Scotland, which at the height of the global financial crisis a decade ago underwent the world's biggest bailout by taxpayers.
Turkey's BIST 100 rises 0.35 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises to 4.6060
The deal, Qatar Petroleum's first in Argentina, was formally signed at a ceremony in a five-star Doha hotel by the heads of both companies.
Decision comes amid ‘mounting uncertainty regarding future direction of macroeconomic policy’
Purchasing Managers’ Index for Turkish manufacturing sector stands at 46.4 points
BIST 100 climbs 0.05 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate stands at 4.5630
Global economic growth maintains positive outlook despite rising protectionist trends, geopolitical risks, says bank
Foreign Ministry says country to also give $1.2 million to WHO following recent incidents at Gaza Strip
Number of registered vehicles tops 22.5M, according to official data