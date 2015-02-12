Worldbulletin News

14:54, 07 June 2018 Thursday
Economy
Turkey attracts $2.2B in investments in Q1
Based on country's economic performance in past 15 years, investors trust Turkey, head of investment agency says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey attracted $2.2 billion in investments in the first quarter of 2018, Arda Ermut, the president of Turkey's Investment Support and Promotion Agency (ISPAT), said Thursday.

Speaking at Anadolu Agency's Finance Desk in Istanbul, he said, Turkey also attracted 1 percent of all foreign direct investments in the world in the last 15 years.

"We do not see a perceptual disorder in investors who invest directly in our country," Ermut stressed.

He said that investors' perception comprised in the long term and Turkey's performance in the last 15 years had influenced this result.

"Based on this performance, there are confidence and long-term investments in our country," he added.



