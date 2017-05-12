Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to a ministry statement, the operation was carried out “in compliance with the orders of Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief [and Prime Minster] Haider al-Abadi”.
“Iraqi F-16s on Thursday bombed a command-and-control center used by the ISIL organization in Syria’s Al-Hajin area,” the statement read.
It did not, however, provide any casualty tolls or specify the extent of material damage caused by the raids.
A small city in Syria’s eastern Deir Ez-Zor province, Al-Hajin sits on the Euphrates River southeast of the city of Deir Ez-Zor.
Thursday’s air raids come less than a week after Iraqi warplanes struck what the army described as “ISIL targets” in the same area.
The Iraqi Air Force also struck positions in Deir Ez-Zor on Apr. 19.
Baghdad has repeatedly said that the strikes are being carried out in coordination with the Syrian government.
