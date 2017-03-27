Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided food aid to 2,400 families in Cameroon and Mauritania, the agency said in a written statement Thursday.

TIKA said it provided 45 tons of food aid for 1,300 Central African families living under difficult conditions at Uni Pour Servir refugee camp in Cameroon.

TIKA said there are around 6,000 people living in the refugee camp, who have been denied access to basic food supply for months.

According to UNHCR, 300,000 Central African migrants are living in Cameroon of whom 62 percent are children.

TIKA said it also delivered food aid to 1,100 families in Mauritania.