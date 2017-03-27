Worldbulletin News

Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has provided food aid to 2,400 families in Cameroon and Mauritania, the agency said in a written statement Thursday. 

TIKA said it provided 45 tons of food aid for 1,300 Central African families living under difficult conditions at Uni Pour Servir refugee camp in Cameroon. 

TIKA said there are around 6,000 people living in the refugee camp, who have been denied access to basic food supply for months.

According to UNHCR, 300,000 Central African migrants are living in Cameroon of whom 62 percent are children.

TIKA said it also delivered food aid to 1,100 families in Mauritania.



UN: 41 million migrants linked to Africa
UN 41 million migrants linked to Africa

Turkey-Africa relations in the eyes of DRC ambassador
Turkey-Africa relations in the eyes of DRC ambassador

African nations vow to recover stolen assets
African nations vow to recover stolen assets

Fatah hails Turkey, S. Africa for Israel envoy recall
Fatah hails Turkey S Africa for Israel envoy recall

Turkey to expand cataract surgeries in Africa
Turkey to expand cataract surgeries in Africa

Three FETO members brought to Turkey from Africa
Three FETO members brought to Turkey from Africa


Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation
Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation

Meskhetian Turks in eastern Turkey enjoy Ramadan
Meskhetian Turks in eastern Turkey enjoy Ramadan

Turkey attracts $2.2B in investments in Q1
Turkey attracts 2 2B in investments in Q1

PKK terror attack injures 4 soldiers in SE Turkey
PKK terror attack injures 4 soldiers in SE Turkey

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open






