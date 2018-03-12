W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

World Bulletin / News Desk
“Our crews provided medical assistance to seven Palestinians who had been injured near Nablus, including one in serious condition,” the PRC said in a statement.
Eyewitnesses said that Israeli forces had tried to conduct an arrest campaign in the area, triggering clashes between dozens of Palestinian youths and Israeli troops who used rubber bullets and teargas to disperse them.
According to the Israeli army, 11 Palestinians were rounded up in overnight raids carried out across the West Bank.
The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army claimed in a Thursday statement, without elaborating.
According to Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including dozens of women and scores of minors.
The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.
The Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories have remained tense since last December, when U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to relocate the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Trump’s decision was carried out on May 14, sparking widespread condemnation and protest across the Arab and Muslim world.
Since Mar. 30, more than 120 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed in the eastern Gaza Strip -- and thousands more injured -- by Israeli army gunfire.
Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts
'There's no doubt that we are working with Turkey to try and address their concerns,' says Jim Mattis
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks
Almost 200 people are still missing after volcanic eruption in Guatemala
'President Trump ultimately discovered that there is a Ramadan,' American Muslim scholar tells Anadolu Agency
Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson
Peshmerga commander based in Sinjar says tensions ongoing