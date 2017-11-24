Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
14:53, 07 June 2018 Thursday
Middle East
Update: 14:00, 07 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops
Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group claims to have ‘neutralized’ 80 ISIL terrorists in ongoing operations

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Syrian armed opposition group said Wednesday that it had launched fresh operations against ISIL terrorists in rural parts of Idlib province.

 

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an armed anti-regime group, said via social media that 80 ISIL terrorists had been “neutralized” -- and 15 terrorist hideouts destroyed -- in a series of operations carried out in recent days. 

 

According to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the operations -- which remain ongoing -- came in response to recent attacks by ISIL on civilians and opposition fighters. 

 

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

 


Related syria ISIL
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Obama admin lied about Iran market access
 Obama admin lied about Iran market access

Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2 400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks

'There's no doubt that we are working with Turkey to try and address their concerns,' says Jim Mattis
Twin bombing kills 10 injures 21 in northeast Baghdad
Twin bombing kills 10, injures 21 in northeast Baghdad

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks
Death toll rises to 99 in Guatemala volcanic eruption
Death toll rises to 99 in Guatemala volcanic eruption

Almost 200 people are still missing after volcanic eruption in Guatemala
Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency
Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency

'President Trump ultimately discovered that there is a Ramadan,' American Muslim scholar tells Anadolu Agency
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria

Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users

Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'

Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson
Canada extends inquiry into missing murdered women
Canada extends inquiry into missing, murdered women

As many as 4,000 indigenous women, girls victims
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada Mexico
Trump favors separate trade deals with Canada, Mexico

Canada’s immediate reaction shoots down idea
Clash erupts between PKK Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq
Clash erupts between PKK, Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq

Peshmerga commander based in Sinjar says tensions ongoing

News

Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

ISIL tunnels destroyed north of Mosul
ISIL tunnels destroyed north of Mosul

Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria
Jordan arrests two for seeking to join ISIL in Syria

ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey
ISIL suspects arrested in eastern Turkey

Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria
Iraqi warplanes strike ISIL positions in Syria

Explosion at US-French base in northern Syria
Explosion at US-French base in northern Syria

Damascus ready to reassert control over N. Syria
Damascus ready to reassert control over N Syria

Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira
Syrians launch campaign to support Turkish lira

11 Syrian opposition groups form new front in Idlib
11 Syrian opposition groups form new front in Idlib

EU extends sanctions on Syrian regime
EU extends sanctions on Syrian regime

2 Russian military advisers killed in Syria clash
2 Russian military advisers killed in Syria clash






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 