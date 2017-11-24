Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops

World Bulletin / News Desk
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an armed anti-regime group, said via social media that 80 ISIL terrorists had been “neutralized” -- and 15 terrorist hideouts destroyed -- in a series of operations carried out in recent days.
According to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the operations -- which remain ongoing -- came in response to recent attacks by ISIL on civilians and opposition fighters.
Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.
