Syrian opposition group launches fresh anti-ISIL ops

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Syrian armed opposition group said Wednesday that it had launched fresh operations against ISIL terrorists in rural parts of Idlib province.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an armed anti-regime group, said via social media that 80 ISIL terrorists had been “neutralized” -- and 15 terrorist hideouts destroyed -- in a series of operations carried out in recent days.

According to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the operations -- which remain ongoing -- came in response to recent attacks by ISIL on civilians and opposition fighters.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.