14:54, 07 June 2018 Thursday
14:21, 07 June 2018 Thursday

Huge fire breaks out in London hotel
Around 100 firefighters tackling large fire at hotel of 12 floors in Knightsbridge, London Fire Brigade says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Dozens of firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze that broke out at a hotel building near central Hyde Park in London Wednesday afternoon.

“Around 100 firefighters are tackling a large fire at a hotel of 12 floors in Knightsbridge,” London Fire Brigade said.

Local reports said the building is of Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

 


