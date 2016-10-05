Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:26, 07 June 2018 Thursday
Iraq
Update: 15:13, 07 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iraq’s parliament on Wednesday voted in favor of appointing nine judges to run the country’s official electoral commission.

The judges will replace the nine members of the commission’s influential Board of Commissioners, the electoral body’s highest authority. 

The assembly voted in favor of the move amid widespread allegations of fraud in relation to Iraq’s hotly-contested May 12 parliamentary poll.

On Tuesday, the government slapped a travel ban on electoral commission officials pending further investigation into fraud allegations. 

On May 28, lawmakers called for a manual vote recount. The following day, commission officials warned of “potential civil unrest” if poll results were overturned.

Muqtada al-Sadr, an influential Shia cleric and politician, for his part, has asserted that parliament lacks the authority to overturn election results.

Al-Sadr's Sairoon coalition dominated the May 12 polls, winning 54 parliamentary seats, according to official results. Sairoon was followed by a Hashd al-Shaabi-linked coalition (47 seats) and Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi's Victory bloc (42 seats).



Related Iraq parliament
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims

Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Obama admin lied about Iran market access
 Obama admin lied about Iran market access

Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2 400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks

'There's no doubt that we are working with Turkey to try and address their concerns,' says Jim Mattis
Twin bombing kills 10 injures 21 in northeast Baghdad
Twin bombing kills 10, injures 21 in northeast Baghdad

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks
Death toll rises to 99 in Guatemala volcanic eruption
Death toll rises to 99 in Guatemala volcanic eruption

Almost 200 people are still missing after volcanic eruption in Guatemala
Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency
Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency

'President Trump ultimately discovered that there is a Ramadan,' American Muslim scholar tells Anadolu Agency
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria

Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users

Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'

Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson

News

Police, army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls
Police army cast ballots in Iraqi parliamentary polls

Iraq’s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat
Iraq s shoe-hurling journalist vies for parliament seat

Lebanon's Future Movement wins 21 parliament seats
Lebanon's Future Movement wins 21 parliament seats

For 1st time, Lebanese expats vote in parliament polls
For 1st time Lebanese expats vote in parliament polls

German parliament condemns violence against Rohingya
German parliament condemns violence against Rohingya

Somali parliament speaker resigns
Somali parliament speaker resigns

Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Twin bombing kills 10, injures 21 in northeast Baghdad
Twin bombing kills 10 injures 21 in northeast Baghdad

Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

Clash erupts between PKK, Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq
Clash erupts between PKK Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq

Turkish airstrikes in N.Iraq kill 6 PKK terrorists
Turkish airstrikes in N Iraq kill 6 PKK terrorists






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 