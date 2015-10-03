Nigeria: Parliament probes army allegations

World Bulletin / News Desk
In the report issued in May, the rights watchdog quoted multiple women in displaced persons’ camps who were reportedly starved, tortured and forced to have sex with security officials, among other human rights violations.
Abuja dismissed the report as a rehash of old allegations for which court-martials were conducted and many operatives punished, insisting the new report did not offer specific information on the abusers and specific incidents. The army, for its part, accused Amnesty International of malicious intent and falsehood.
But the Nigerian senate said it found the reaction of the government unsatisfactory after a ruling party senator Shehu Sani said in a motion that the report offered specific data, pictures and instances of such abuses.
“The response that followed this report is simply a dismissal by the presidency and Nigeria security forces but I think as a parliament, we have a duty to address this issue,” said Sani.
“As a democracy, we have a twin obligation to prosecute the war on terror and in every possible way protect and defend the fundamental rights of Nigerians. It is a concern that this report infringes on the image of not only the security forces of Nigeria but Nigeria as a country.”
Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts
'There's no doubt that we are working with Turkey to try and address their concerns,' says Jim Mattis
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks
Almost 200 people are still missing after volcanic eruption in Guatemala
'President Trump ultimately discovered that there is a Ramadan,' American Muslim scholar tells Anadolu Agency
Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson