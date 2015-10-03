Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:27, 07 June 2018 Thursday
Africa
Update: 15:45, 07 June 2018 Thursday

  • Share
Nigeria: Parliament probes army allegations
Nigeria: Parliament probes army allegations

Amnesty International accused security agencies of sexual abuse of Boko Haram victims

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nigerian parliament on Wednesday set up a panel to probe a recent report by Amnesty International which accused the country's security agencies of rape and sexual abuse of women victims of the Boko Haram crisis.

In the report issued in May, the rights watchdog quoted multiple women in displaced persons’ camps who were reportedly starved, tortured and forced to have sex with security officials, among other human rights violations. 

Abuja dismissed the report as a rehash of old allegations for which court-martials were conducted and many operatives punished, insisting the new report did not offer specific information on the abusers and specific incidents. The army, for its part, accused Amnesty International of malicious intent and falsehood. 

But the Nigerian senate said it found the reaction of the government unsatisfactory after a ruling party senator Shehu Sani said in a motion that the report offered specific data, pictures and instances of such abuses.

“The response that followed this report is simply a dismissal by the presidency and Nigeria security forces but I think as a parliament, we have a duty to address this issue,” said Sani.

“As a democracy, we have a twin obligation to prosecute the war on terror and in every possible way protect and defend the fundamental rights of Nigerians. It is a concern that this report infringes on the image of not only the security forces of Nigeria but Nigeria as a country.”

 


Related nigeria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims

Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Obama admin lied about Iran market access
 Obama admin lied about Iran market access

Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2 400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks

'There's no doubt that we are working with Turkey to try and address their concerns,' says Jim Mattis
Twin bombing kills 10 injures 21 in northeast Baghdad
Twin bombing kills 10, injures 21 in northeast Baghdad

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks
Death toll rises to 99 in Guatemala volcanic eruption
Death toll rises to 99 in Guatemala volcanic eruption

Almost 200 people are still missing after volcanic eruption in Guatemala
Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency
Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency

'President Trump ultimately discovered that there is a Ramadan,' American Muslim scholar tells Anadolu Agency
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria

Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users
Trump appeals ruling he cannot block Twitter users

Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'
US presence in Manbij 'subject to political discussion'

Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson

News

180 prisoners escape in Nigeria's jailbreak
180 prisoners escape in Nigeria's jailbreak

Nigeria’s senate chief summoned in criminal gang probe
Nigeria s senate chief summoned in criminal gang probe

15 killed in fresh attack in NW Nigeria
15 killed in fresh attack in NW Nigeria

Nigeria to cut age limits for political candidates
Nigeria to cut age limits for political candidates

3 killed, 8 injured in suicide attacks in Nigeria
3 killed 8 injured in suicide attacks in Nigeria

Boko Haram victims face abuse by Nigerian army
Boko Haram victims face abuse by Nigerian army






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 