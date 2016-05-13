Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Georgia

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) distributed food aid to 5,000 families in Georgia during the holy month of Ramadan, a representative of the charity group said Wednesday.

Kizilay in cooperation with Turkey's Embassy in Tbilisi, Red Cross Office in Georgia and a Muslim group handed out the aid to needy families in capital Tbilisi.

Nearly 1,000 food packages were distributed, said Resit Bastug.

Each food package can meet the needs of a family for two weeks.

Also, 150 food packages were delivered to the Social Center for the Elderly affiliated to the International Red Cross in Tbilisi.