Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Georgia

Kizilay in cooperation with Turkey's Embassy in Tbilisi, Red Cross Office in Georgia and a Muslim group handed out the aid to needy families in capital Tbilisi.
Nearly 1,000 food packages were distributed, said Resit Bastug.
Each food package can meet the needs of a family for two weeks.
Also, 150 food packages were delivered to the Social Center for the Elderly affiliated to the International Red Cross in Tbilisi.
