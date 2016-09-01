Mt. Qandil not distant target anymore: Turkish min.

World Bulletin / News Desk
In an interview to Turkish channel NTV Suleyman Soylu said: "Diyarbakir is not free as long as Qandil stands there," referring to a possible PKK terrorist attack.
Soylu noted that Turkey has a very high level of technological capability, human resources, unmanned aerial vehicles and intelligence to carry out the operation.
"Turkey now with its capacity can launch an operation wherever and whenever it wants," Soylu added.
Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.
Also on Wednesday, speaking to state news channel TRT Haber, Mahir Unal, ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s spokesman, said the operation has extended all the way to the outskirts of Mt. Qandil.
"Tens of PKK camps were destroyed. Tens of new bases were established. Qandil will be cleared of this vile PKK terrorist organization," Unal added.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.
Anti-muslim group allowed to roast pork in front of Rotterdam mosque on Thursday
Around 80,000 Meskhetian Turks live in Turkey, according to World Ahiska Turks Association (DATUB)
Turkey has required technological capability, intelligence to launch operation wherever it wants, says Suleman Soylu
Voting process at customs gates will last until June 24
Triple suicide attacks in southeastern Diffa city kills at least nine people
Some of the suspects are accused of trying to revive the terror group
Operations also destroy 16 PKK targets in northern Iraq's Hakurk, Gara, Qandil, Metina, Zap, and Avasin Basyan regions
Over 3 million Turks abroad registered to vote in presidential, parliamentary elections
Around 1,100 people attend fast-breaking dinner near Selimiye Mosque, landmark in northwestern Edirne
Topping talks in Washington were YPG/PKK terror group in Manbij, Syria, extradition of FETO terrorist leader
Migrants were rounded up in Aegean Sea off the coast of Izmir province
Binali Yildirim says strong parliament will contribute to a more effective executive
Interior Minister Soylu speaks at Anadolu Agency’s Editors’ Desk
Turkish president says country most peaceful since last 40 years
Security camera footage shows airstrikes near presidential complex in Ankara during failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016