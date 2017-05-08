Egypt’s Sisi orders housing minister to form new gov’t

World Bulletin / News Desk
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday instructed Housing Minister Mustafa Madbouli to draw up a new government to succeed that of Sharif Ismail, who stepped down earlier this week.
According to Egypt’s official Middle East News Agency, al-Sisi -- only days after being sworn in for a second presidential term -- commissioned Madbouli to draw up a new cabinet.
On Tuesday, Ismail tendered his resignation, after which al-Sisi asked Ismail’s cabinet to act as caretaker until a new government could be formed.
Madbouli has served as housing minister since 2014. He was appointed acting prime minister for several months last year while Ismail was overseas for medical treatment.
Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts
'There's no doubt that we are working with Turkey to try and address their concerns,' says Jim Mattis
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks
Almost 200 people are still missing after volcanic eruption in Guatemala
'President Trump ultimately discovered that there is a Ramadan,' American Muslim scholar tells Anadolu Agency
Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo
Justice Department confirms decision in email but declines to comment further
Iraqi side claims cuts in Little Zap River seriously affects people of Qalat Dizah town near Sulaymaniyah in northern Iraq
Counterterrorism operation in Samarra district in north-central Saladin province to continue till weekend, officer says
Cooperating with Turkey through discussions is right approach to Manbij issue: Anti-Daesh coalition spokesperson