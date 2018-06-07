Update: 17:36, 07 June 2018 Thursday

Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin arrived in capital Ankara on Thursday, according to a diplomatic source.

According to the source, Klimkin will discuss mutual ties and regional matters with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during his two-day visit.

He is also expected to meet the Crimean Tatar Association officials in Ankara.