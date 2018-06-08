Worldbulletin News

06:17, 08 June 2018 Friday
TUMED holds iftar for graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar for graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.

Enes Elamri / World Bulletin

The President of TUMED (International Alumni Student Association) Mr. Ergas Cumayev says, "We are One Nation. In Turkey we have graduated students from Albania, Indonesia, Yemen, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, but in our country they are seen as Turkey's cultural ambassadors".



