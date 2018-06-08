TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Enes Elamri / World Bulletin
The President of TUMED (International Alumni Student Association) Mr. Ergas Cumayev says, "We are One Nation. In Turkey we have graduated students from Albania, Indonesia, Yemen, Uzbekistan and Pakistan, but in our country they are seen as Turkey's cultural ambassadors".
'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.
Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts
'There's no doubt that we are working with Turkey to try and address their concerns,' says Jim Mattis
No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks
Almost 200 people are still missing after volcanic eruption in Guatemala
'President Trump ultimately discovered that there is a Ramadan,' American Muslim scholar tells Anadolu Agency
Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo