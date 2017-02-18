09:38, 08 June 2018 Friday

Press agenda on June 08

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

NEVSEHIR / KAYSERI - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address election rallies of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in central Turkey's provinces of Nevsehir and Kayseri.

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce foreign trade indices for April.

BELGIUM

BRUSSELS - Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to attend NATO defense ministers meeting as well as meeting of International Coalition for Fighting Daesh.

CHINA

QINGDAO - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Secretary of Defense Gavin Williamson to meet U.S. counterpart James Mattis in London.

LONDON - Freedom, a boat of the international Freedom Flotilla, is to leave English port of Brighton to sail to France.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

EGYPT

CAIRO - Following efforts to draw up new government following this week's resignation of PM Sharif Ismail.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following developments after this week’s decision to conduct manual recount of May 12 poll results.