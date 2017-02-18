Press agenda on June 08

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
NEVSEHIR / KAYSERI - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address election rallies of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in central Turkey's provinces of Nevsehir and Kayseri.
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce foreign trade indices for April.
BELGIUM
BRUSSELS - Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to attend NATO defense ministers meeting as well as meeting of International Coalition for Fighting Daesh.
CHINA
QINGDAO - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - British Secretary of Defense Gavin Williamson to meet U.S. counterpart James Mattis in London.
LONDON - Freedom, a boat of the international Freedom Flotilla, is to leave English port of Brighton to sail to France.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
EGYPT
CAIRO - Following efforts to draw up new government following this week's resignation of PM Sharif Ismail.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following developments after this week’s decision to conduct manual recount of May 12 poll results.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 8, 2018
