Today's News
12:46, 08 June 2018 Friday
Media
09:38, 08 June 2018 Friday

Press agenda on June 08
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, June 8, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

NEVSEHIR / KAYSERI -  President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address election rallies of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in central Turkey's provinces of Nevsehir and Kayseri. 

ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to announce foreign trade indices for April.

 

BELGIUM 

BRUSSELS - Turkish Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to attend NATO defense ministers meeting as well as meeting of International Coalition for Fighting Daesh.

 

CHINA

QINGDAO - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - British Secretary of Defense Gavin Williamson to meet U.S. counterpart James Mattis in London. 

LONDON - Freedom, a boat of the international Freedom Flotilla, is to leave English port of Brighton to sail to France.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

 

EGYPT

CAIRO - Following efforts to draw up new government following this week's resignation of PM Sharif Ismail.

 

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following developments after this week’s decision to conduct manual recount of May 12 poll results.



