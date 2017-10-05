Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange decreased 0.44 percent, or 432.91 points, to open at 98,190.74 points on Friday.

Among all sector indices, the tourism index posted the best performance, up 0.47 percent, while the banking index suffered the worst.

The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index lost 0.66 percent and 0.37 percent, respectively.

On Thursday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 98,623.65, up 2.3 percent, with a 9 billion-Turkish lira ($2.01 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate decreased to 4.4950 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Friday. It was 4.5670 at Thursday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate decreased to 5.2980, compared with Thursday's close of 5.3140.

The price of Brent oil was $76.77 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Friday.