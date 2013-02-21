NASA finds organic matter on Mars

World Bulletin / News Desk
The molecules, containing carbon and hydrogen, are locked in rocks that are 3 billion years old. Scientists also discovered that the amount of methane gas in the Martian atmosphere changes with the seasons, although the cause of these fluctuations was not clear.
“While not necessarily evidence of life itself, these findings are a good sign for future missions exploring the planet’s surface and subsurface,” NASA said in the announcement.
The findings were published in the journal Science.
Organic molecules, which can also include elements like oxygen and nitrogen, are often associated with the rise of life on Earth, although they can exist on planets devoid of life as well. Earlier research has led scientists to believe that liquid water pooled on the ancient surface of Mars, meaning that Earth’s planetary neighbor had some very similar ingredients for life billions of years ago.
“The Martian surface is exposed to radiation from space. Both radiation and harsh chemicals break down organic matter,” said Jen Eigenbrode, a NASA scientists who was the lead author of two papers detailing the latest findings, in a statement.
“Finding ancient organic molecules in the top five centimeters of rock that was deposited when Mars may have been habitable, bodes well for us to learn the story of organic molecules on Mars with future missions that will drill deeper.”
The studies were conducted using evidence collected by NASA's Curiosity rover, which is currently rolling around the Martian surface.
Curiosity observed that the amount of methane gas in the planet’s atmosphere increased in the summer and decreased in the summer. Although no direct signs of life have been found on Mars, NASA researchers said that the changing methane content could be caused by microbes living somewhere on Mars.
New study reveal Curiosity rover found ancient organic molecules and seasonal methane gas shifts
Tech giant's Turkey chief aims to take local enterprise to global market
Apple is seeking slightly more than a billion dollars in damages, while Samsung wants a figure closer to $28 million.
His firm behind the project -- "The Boring Company" -- wants to create tunnels that link up with existing subway lines to "complement the system".
As global car giants race for an advantage in the world's largest car market, the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology awarded the two licences for BMW's 7 Series sedans on Monday, the regulator said.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says Bangabandhu Satellite-1 will revolutionize telecom, broadcast sectors
It is the newest threat from the Kilauea volcano, which began erupting last Thursday on the US state's Big Island, the National Park Service said.
Turkey had a total of nearly 12.2 million registered cars by the end of March
InSight mission to drill down into Martian surface and study interior of planet for first time
The social media site said it found no sign that hackers accessed the exposed data, but advised users to change their passwords to be safe.
It is scheduled to launch on Saturday at 7:05 am Eastern time (1105 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and if all goes as planned, it should land on the Red Planet November 26.
It is scheduled to launch on Saturday at 7:05 am Eastern time (1105 GMT) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, and if all goes as planned, it should land on the Red Planet November 26.
Big data can help people with better personalization for a more custom-tailored approach, says Silicon Valley expert
Company's shares climb in after-hours trading due to on-year increase in net income and revenue
Jan Koum to leave the company that bought WhatsApp for $19 billion four years ago
Mediterranean city of Antalya hosts 5-day event