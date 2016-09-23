Jordan's acting PM vows to withdraw unpopular tax bill

World Bulletin / News Desk

Jordan’s acting Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz said Thursday that his incoming government would withdraw an unpopular income tax bill once it is officially sworn-in next week.

He made the assertion after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Atef Tarawneh in which the two men discussed the outlines of the incoming cabinet.

Later Thursday, al-Razzaz is also scheduled to hold consultations with leaders of Jordan’s Professional Associations Council.

Jordan has been rocked by protests since the government last month approved a controversial income tax bill.

Despite Monday’s resignation of Prime Minister Hani al-Mulki demonstrations against the unpopular bill have persisted.

Amman recently raised subsidized electricity prices for the fifth time this year, leading to further popular discontent.

It also announced increases in subsidized fuel prices before swiftly reversing the move following a popular backlash.