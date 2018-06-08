Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds first meeting

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have co-chaired the first meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

At the meeting, which was held in the Saudi city of Jeddah, participants reportedly discussed the new council’s organizational structure.

According to the SPA, the council aims to “enhance bilateral cooperation… and follow up on the implementation of projects with a view to achieving the council’s vision of improving our two countries' position in terms of economy, human development, and political, security and military integration”.

The new council is further mandated with “coordinating between the two sides with a view to implementing joint initiatives conducive to greater employment, GDP growth and the acceleration of bilateral investments”.

Composed of 16 government ministers from both countries, the coordination council was officially launched in mid-2016.