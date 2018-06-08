Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:46, 08 June 2018 Friday
Middle East
11:33, 08 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds first meeting
Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds first meeting

Meeting in Jeddah is chaired by crown princes of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have co-chaired the first meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

At the meeting, which was held in the Saudi city of Jeddah, participants reportedly discussed the new council’s organizational structure.

According to the SPA, the council aims to “enhance bilateral cooperation… and follow up on the implementation of projects with a view to achieving the council’s vision of improving our two countries' position in terms of economy, human development, and political, security and military integration”.

The new council is further mandated with “coordinating between the two sides with a view to implementing joint initiatives conducive to greater employment, GDP growth and the acceleration of bilateral investments”.

Composed of 16 government ministers from both countries, the coordination council was officially launched in mid-2016.

 


Related Emirates Saudia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims

Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Obama admin lied about Iran market access
 Obama admin lied about Iran market access

Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2 400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks

'There's no doubt that we are working with Turkey to try and address their concerns,' says Jim Mattis
Twin bombing kills 10 injures 21 in northeast Baghdad
Twin bombing kills 10, injures 21 in northeast Baghdad

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks
Death toll rises to 99 in Guatemala volcanic eruption
Death toll rises to 99 in Guatemala volcanic eruption

Almost 200 people are still missing after volcanic eruption in Guatemala
Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency
Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency

'President Trump ultimately discovered that there is a Ramadan,' American Muslim scholar tells Anadolu Agency
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria

Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo

News

Tunisia suspends Emirates airlines from its territory
Tunisia suspends Emirates airlines from its territory

8 Emirati princesses sentenced for mistreating servants
8 Emirati princesses sentenced for mistreating servants

Emirates cuts flights to US as demand weakens
Emirates cuts flights to US as demand weakens

Emirates trolls United Airlines as CEO refuses to resign
Emirates trolls United Airlines as CEO refuses to resign

Israeli, Arab pilots take part in Greece air exercise
Israeli Arab pilots take part in Greece air exercise

Emirates plane crash-lands in Dubai
Emirates plane crash-lands in Dubai


Saudi citizen killed in Houthi missile attack
Saudi citizen killed in Houthi missile attack

Air India to fly over Saudi airspace to Israel
Air India to fly over Saudi airspace to Israel

Saudi Crown Prince meets US secretary of energy
Saudi Crown Prince meets US secretary of energy

Saudi plane lands in Baghdad after 27-year hiatus
Saudi plane lands in Baghdad after 27-year hiatus

Saudi pilot killed in Yemen crash
Saudi pilot killed in Yemen crash






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 