Today in History June 08

|632
|Muhammad, the founder of Islam and unifier of Arabia, dies.
|793
|The Vikings raid the Northumbrian coast of England.
|1861
|Tennessee votes to secede from the Union and join the Confederacy.
|1862
|The Army of the Potomac defeats Confederate forces at Battle of Cross Keys, Virginia.
|1863
|Residents of Vicksburg flee into caves as General Ulysses S. Grant's army begins shelling the town.
|1866
|Prussia annexes the region of Holstein.
|1904
|U.S. Marines land in Tangiers, Morocco, to protect U.S. citizens.
|1908
|King Edward VII of England visits Czar Nicholas II of Russia in an effort to improve relations between the two countries.
|1915
|William Jennings Bryan quits as Secretary of State under President Woodrow Wilson.
|1953
|The Supreme Court forbids segregated lunch counters in Washington, D.C.
|1965
|President Lyndon Johnson authorizes commanders in Vietnam to commit U.S. ground forces to combat.
|1966
|Gemini astronaut Gene Cernan attempts to become the first man to orbit the Earth untethered to a space capsule, but is unable to when he exhausts himself fitting into his rocket pack.
|1967
|Israeli airplanes attack the USS Liberty, a surveillance ship, in the Mediterranean, killing 34 Navy crewmen.
|1968
|James Earl Ray, the alleged assassin of Martin Luther King, Jr., is captured at the London Airport.
|1969
|President Richard Nixon meets with President Thieu of South Vietnam to tell him 25,000 U.S. troops will pull out by August.
|1995
|U.S. Air Force pilot Captain Scott O'Grady is rescued by U.S. Marines in Bosnia.
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
