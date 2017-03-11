Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece

World Bulletin / News Desk
Ankara has suspended its bilateral migrant readmission deal with Greece, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced Thursday.
The suspension came after Greek authorities refused to extradite ex-Turkish soldiers who took part in the failed coup bid in 2016.
Addressing a news conference in Turkey's southern province of Antalya , Cavusoglu said: "The government in Greece wants to solve this issue. But we can clearly see that there has been great pressure from the West.
"There is a migrant deal with the EU, this is in effect. And there is a bilateral readmission deal with Greece, we have now suspended that deal."
A readmission protocol between Greece and Turkey was signed in 2002 to combat illegal migration.
Cavusoglu said further action regarding Greece will be taken keeping in the mind recent court decisions.
In late May, the Greek Council of State granted asylum to ex-Turkish soldier Suleyman Ozkaynakci, who Ankara accuses of involvement in the coup bid.
In January, the Greek Supreme Court ruled against extraditing the former soldiers -- a move Turkey called "politically motivated".
Turkey has repeatedly called for the extradition of the suspected coup-plotters, including during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's official visit to Greece last December.
The soldiers arrived in Greece’s Thrace region aboard a stolen military helicopter hours after the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Ankara accused Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and is U.S.-based leader of orchestrating the coup attempt.
Will have capacity of producing 200,000 cars, says science, industry and technology minister
Turkish Supreme Board of Election provides accreditations to observers from 8 international institutions
Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara issues arrest warrants for 23 soldiers, including 3 still on active duty
Turkish president and his relatives to be paid 197,000 Turkish liras ($44,000) in damages
Move comes after Greek court refuses to extradite ex-Turkish soldiers over 2016 coup bid
Foreign minister reiterates Turkey’s support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled for June 24
Minister Pavlo Klimkin to discuss mutual ties and regional issues with Turkey's Cavusoglu
1 killed, another surrendered to Turkish forces, says military
'These statements do not bear any legal effect,' says Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy
Food aid has been distributed among 5,000 families in capital Tbilisi
Anti-muslim group allowed to roast pork in front of Rotterdam mosque on Thursday
Around 80,000 Meskhetian Turks live in Turkey, according to World Ahiska Turks Association (DATUB)
Turkey has required technological capability, intelligence to launch operation wherever it wants, says Suleman Soylu
Voting process at customs gates will last until June 24