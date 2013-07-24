Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader 

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Thursday lost a lawsuit against the Turkish president, a judicial source said.

Kilicdaroglu will have to pay 197,000 Turkish lira ($44,000) in damages to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his relatives, including his son Ahmet Burak Erdogan, according to a ruling by the 5th Civil Court of First Instance in Istanbul.

Erdogan and his relatives had filed a lawsuit for 1.5 million Turkish liras ($382,000) in damages against the main opposition leader in December 2017.

The claim is related to allegations by Kilicdaroglu that members of Erdogan’s family were involved in off-shore transactions worth $15 million.