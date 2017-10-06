Worldbulletin News

Today's News
17:54, 08 June 2018 Friday
Economy
Update: 13:39, 08 June 2018 Friday

Turkish Treasury posts $2.9B cash deficit in Jan-May
Treasury reports expenditures of over $81B in January-May 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 11.5 billion Turkish liras (around $2.9 billion) between January and May, the Treasury Undersecretariat announced on Thursday.

The Treasury received 310.5 billion liras ($77.8 billion) in cash revenue in the first five months of this year, while expenditures stood at 324.5 billion liras ($81.3 billion).

Over the same period, the Treasury's non-interest expenditures amounted to 294.1 billion Turkish liras ($73.7 billion).

Interest payments were 30.4 billion liras ($7.6 billion), one of the top contributors to the Treasury's cash balance deficit in the same period.

The Treasury collected 2.5 billion liras ($626 million) revenues from privatization or fund income -- including transfers by the Turkish Privatization Administration, 4.5G license payments, land sale revenues, etc. -- in the same period.

The cash balance -- a $2.9 billion deficit -- represents the Treasury's cash revenues plus privatization and fund income minus expenditures, including interest payments, in the first five months of 2018.

Last year, the Treasury's cash balance ran a deficit of 60.4 billion liras ($16.5 billion). The 12-month revenue plus privatization or fund income amounted to 636.6 billion liras ($174.5 billion), while expenditures in 2017 -- including interest payments -- surpassed 697 billion liras ($191 billion).

The five-month average U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate this year was around 3.99, while last year one dollar traded for 3.65 liras on average.



Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey

Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car
Turkey to allocate 3 7B for first indigenous car

Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece

Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea
Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea

Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey
Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey

Turkey slams Greek president's remarks
Turkey slams Greek president's remarks






