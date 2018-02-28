Afrin operation lands 'major blow' to PKK terror group

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syrian town of Afrin has dealt a major blow to the PKK terror group, according to surrendered female terrorists.

The terrorists -- identified G.B ,18, G.K , 24, and Z.E, 24 -- surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern province of Sirnak on Tuesday and they are currently being held at a gendarmerie station in the same province.

They said that the PKK is panicking after the Turkish army's successful operations inside and outside of the country.

In the last six months in Sirnak alone, more than 40 PKK terrorists were neutralized and 103 others surrendered.

One of the surrendered terrorists, G.B said that she joined PKK at 14 and faced immense difficulties during the time.

G.B added that she regrets joining PKK, and many active members share similar feelings.

"There are many others, who want to surrender like me. We had to go hungry and thirsty [due to lack of food] in the organization so there were difficulties. When I faced them, I wanted to escape," G.B. said.