Saudi court sentences 4 to death over Iran espionage

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Saudi court on Thursday sentenced four people to death for links to the Kingdom's arch-rival Iran, according to state media.

They were convicted of forming a cell to spy for Iran, receiving training in Revolutionary Guard camps, and the use of weapons and explosives.

The identities and nationalities of these people were not revealed.

Tension has soared between Sunni-led Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran since Riyadh cut its diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016, after two of its diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked by Iranian protesters, following the execution by the Saudi authorities of a prominent Shia cleric.