Warrants out for 23 FETO suspects

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish prosecutors on Friday issued arrest warrants for 23 soldiers over suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, a judiciary source said on Friday.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara said in a statement that arrest warrants were issued for 23 gendarmes, including three still on active duty, over their suspected links to the terrorist group FETO.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.