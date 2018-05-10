Worldbulletin News

17:54, 08 June 2018 Friday
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections

Turkish Supreme Board of Election provides accreditations to observers from 8 international institutions

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eight international organizations will observe Turkey’s presidential and general elections on June 24, the top Turkish election body announced on Friday. 

The Turkish Supreme Board of Election (YSK) has provided accreditation to observers from eight international institutions for the upcoming elections, an official from the top election body told Anadolu Agency. 

The YSK provided accreditations to all the organizations that applied to have short and long-term observers stationed in Turkey, said the official who spoke on conditions of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media. 

The organizations that will monitor whether the elections are conducted in fair, free and transparent environment are the following: Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA), Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA), Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). 

During Election Day, the observers will mainly monitor voting procedures such as counting, casting and recording votes without interrupting polling boards. 

The observers will prepare a report by monitoring campaigning process, election participation and whether international election standards are upheld. 

Six candidates are contesting at the presidential race while eight political parties are taking part in the parliamentary elections.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

No Comment Yet
