17:54, 08 June 2018 Friday
Iraq
Update: 12:58, 08 June 2018 Friday

Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish jets destroyed terrorist shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits as part of anti-terror operations in northern Iraq on Thursday, the Turkish army said Friday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said airstrikes were carried out against northern Iraq's Zap, Hakurk and Mt. Qandil regions. As a result of the operations, shelters, hideouts, and weapons pits belonging to PKK terrorists were destroyed. 

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including women and children.



