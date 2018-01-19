Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:46, 08 June 2018 Friday
Europe
11:52, 08 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
UK's Johnson warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape
UK's Johnson warns of Brexit 'meltdown' in secret tape

In his latest indiscreet remarks likely to embarrass Prime Minister Theresa May, Johnson said the government was reaching a phase in negotiations "where we are much more combative with Brussels".

World Bulletin / News Desk

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been caught on tape predicting a "meltdown" in Brexit talks and musing admiringly how US President Donald Trump might handle them.

"You've got to face the fact there may now be a meltdown. OK?" he told Conservative activists earlier this week, according to a secret recording leaked to BuzzFeed News.

"I don't want anybody to panic during the meltdown. No panic. Pro bono publico, no bloody panic. It's going to be all right in the end."

He added, according to further quotes revealed in The Times: "Take the fight to the enemy -- absolutely right. We need to -- and we will."

Johnson, Britain's chief diplomat, also said he was "increasingly admiring of Donald Trump".

"I have become more and more convinced that there is method in his madness," he said.

"Imagine Trump doing Brexit.

"He'd go in bloody hard... There'd be all sorts of breakdowns, all sorts of chaos," Johnson continued.

"Everyone would think he'd gone mad. But actually you might get somewhere. It's a very, very good thought."

The leading Brexiteer talked about divisions within the British government, saying that Brexit "will happen, and I think it will be irreversible, but... the risk is that it will not be the one we want".

He said the establishment was seeking to ensure that Brexit "does as little change as possible", with "the risk is that you will end up in an anteroom of the EU, locked in orbit around the EU".

Johnson also played down concerns about the risk of new checks on the border between Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, which threaten to hold up talks on the future trading relationship.

"It's so small and there are so few firms that actually use that border regularly, it's just beyond belief that we're allowing the tail to wag the dog in this way," he said. 

"We're allowing the whole of our agenda to be dictated by this folly."



Related UK Johnson
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims

Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Obama admin lied about Iran market access
 Obama admin lied about Iran market access

Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2 400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks

'There's no doubt that we are working with Turkey to try and address their concerns,' says Jim Mattis
Twin bombing kills 10 injures 21 in northeast Baghdad
Twin bombing kills 10, injures 21 in northeast Baghdad

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks
Death toll rises to 99 in Guatemala volcanic eruption
Death toll rises to 99 in Guatemala volcanic eruption

Almost 200 people are still missing after volcanic eruption in Guatemala
Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency
Trump holds first iftar dinner of presidency

'President Trump ultimately discovered that there is a Ramadan,' American Muslim scholar tells Anadolu Agency
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij Syria
NATO chief welcomes Turkey-US roadmap on Manbij, Syria

Roadmap on northern Syrian city announced after meeting Monday between Mevlut Cavusoglu and US' Mike Pompeo

News

UK reveals new counter-terrorism strategy
UK reveals new counter-terrorism strategy

Home secretary denies Tory Islamophobia problem
Home secretary denies Tory Islamophobia problem

Founder of Islamophobic group jailed in UK
Founder of Islamophobic group jailed in UK

UK to demand EU repayment in Brexit satellite row
UK to demand EU repayment in Brexit satellite row

UK Public inquiry into Grenfell fire disaster opens
UK Public inquiry into Grenfell fire disaster opens

UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties
UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 