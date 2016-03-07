Austria to close 7 mosques, expel imams

World Bulletin / News Desk
During a news conference with Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache and EU Affairs Minister Gernot Blumel, Kurz said the move came as part of a crackdown on "political Islam".
Kurz said that the investigation on several mosques and associations conducted by the Ministry of Culture and Interior had been concluded and that the activities of seven mosques were found to be forbidden -- one of them belonging to the Turkish-Islamic Cultural Associations (ATIB).
The Austrian chancellor added that the imams would be deported on grounds of being foreign funded.
One of the mosques belongs to the Turkish-Islamic Cultural Associations (ATIB)
Announcement follows similar calls made by Muslim Council of Britain and senior Conservative Party members
Sajid Javid hits back at letter seeking probe of Islamophobia problem, despite support from senior Tory MPs and peers
Board member of Alternative for Germany party criticizes German football player of Turkish origin Mesut Ozil
Ramadan Tent Project hosts annual event for Muslims and non-Muslims across the UK
Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, when Muslims contemplate their relationship with God, carry out compassionate sacrifices, build community and help those in need.
School officials thank community for outpouring of support
Manifesto demanding change in Quran verses is 'Western version of ISIL' terrorists, says Turkish deputy premier
Issue over dress code started after new deputy principal arrived
Bissonnette feared Muslims would attack, kill his family
Head of Turkish parliament's Human Rights Committee also called Islamophobia a ‘threat to world peace’
Islamophobia in Europe and the U.S. is being used as a political project by right-wing politicians, says leading scholar
Mehmet Gormez, former head of Turkey’s Religious Affairs Directorate, also speaks at international conference
‘Islamophobia is no longer is restricted to where there are Muslim minorities’ says Salman Sayyid of the University of Leeds
Imam was attacked after he was on his way back home after leading night prayer at mosque