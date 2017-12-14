Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
17:53, 08 June 2018 Friday
Turkey
Update: 16:25, 08 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car
Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car

Will have capacity of producing 200,000 cars, says science, industry and technology minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey will allocate €3.2 billion ($3.7 billion) for its first domestically-produced car, Science, Industry and Technology Minister Faruk Ozlu said on Friday.

"The basic parameters of the project were shaped. We will invest €3.2 billion. There will be a facility that has a capacity of producing 200,000 cars. There were five models of cars. As we thought since the beginning, the car will be electric one," Ozlu said, in a live interview with private news channel TGRT Haber.

Ozlu said the project will have a contribution of around €50 billion ($58.8 billion) to the gross national product in the long term.

"Within this project, we will provide directly 4,000 and indirectly 20,000 jobs," he added.

The minister said they will catch the fancy of middle and upper classes, adding: "We are mostly thinking of a car in segments B and C. It will be cheaper than peers. We aim it to be at least five percent cheaper than its peers. We aim to produce a car that will be more qualified than its peers."

Last November, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the prototype of the first domestically produced car -- expected to be produced in Ankara -- would be ready in 2019 and enter market in 2021.

"The place is not certain yet. Our aim is to unveil the prototype of the domestic car in 2019 and want to present it for sale in 2021," Ozlu said.

A partnership agreement to create the country's first indigenous car brand was signed on May 31.

The manufacturing company was named Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group. Five local firms -- Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, Turkcell, and Zorlu Holding with 19 percent of shares each -- and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) with 5 percent of shares will jointly lead the firm.



Related Turkey
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey to allocate 3 7B for first indigenous car
Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car

Will have capacity of producing 200,000 cars, says science, industry and technology minister
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections

Turkish Supreme Board of Election provides accreditations to observers from 8 international institutions
Warrants out for 23 FETO suspects
Warrants out for 23 FETO suspects

Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara issues arrest warrants for 23 soldiers, including 3 still on active duty
Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader
Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader 

Turkish president and his relatives to be paid 197,000 Turkish liras ($44,000) in damages 
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece

Move comes after Greek court refuses to extradite ex-Turkish soldiers over 2016 coup bid
Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea
Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea

Foreign minister reiterates Turkey’s support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Erdogan hints at lifting state of emergency after polls
Erdogan hints at lifting state of emergency after polls

Early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled for June 24
Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey
Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey

Minister Pavlo Klimkin to discuss mutual ties and regional issues with Turkey's Cavusoglu
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeastern Turkey

1 killed, another surrendered to Turkish forces, says military
Turkey slams Greek president's remarks
Turkey slams Greek president's remarks

'These statements do not bear any legal effect,' says Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy  
Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Georgia
Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Georgia

Food aid has been distributed among 5,000 families in capital Tbilisi
Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation
Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation

Anti-muslim group allowed to roast pork in front of Rotterdam mosque on Thursday
Meskhetian Turks in eastern Turkey enjoy Ramadan
Meskhetian Turks in eastern Turkey enjoy Ramadan

Around 80,000 Meskhetian Turks live in Turkey, according to World Ahiska Turks Association (DATUB)
Mt Qandil not distant target anymore Turkish min
Mt. Qandil not distant target anymore: Turkish min.

Turkey has required technological capability, intelligence to launch operation wherever it wants, says Suleman Soylu
PKK terror attack injures 4 soldiers in SE Turkey
PKK terror attack injures 4 soldiers in SE Turkey

Attack targets military convoy in Hakkari province
Turkish elections Voting begins at customs gates
Turkish elections: Voting begins at customs gates

Voting process at customs gates will last until June 24

News

Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey

Turkish Treasury posts $2.9B cash deficit in Jan-May
Turkish Treasury posts 2 9B cash deficit in Jan-May

Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece

Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea
Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea

Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey
Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey

Turkey slams Greek president's remarks
Turkey slams Greek president's remarks






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 