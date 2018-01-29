Update: 16:39, 08 June 2018 Friday

Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinians have begun converging along the Gaza-Israel border fence -- for the 11th consecutive Friday -- to participate in ongoing rallies against Israel’s decades-long occupation.

Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege (NABS), which is coordinating the rallies, dubbed Friday’s demonstration the “Friday of Jerusalem”.

In a statement, the NABS reiterated calls to the people of Gaza to take part in the rallies with a view to “breaking the decade-long siege” of the strip.

NABS member Ahmed Abu Rteima, for his part, said: “Peaceful mobilization is our most powerful weapon.”

He also called on Palestinian demonstrators to “redouble their efforts to get through the rallies without losses and refrain from giving the Israelis a pretext to attack”.

“Palestinians everywhere are rising up for Jerusalem,” Abu Rteima asserted.

On Friday morning, medical personnel set up field hospitals near the Gaza-Israel security fence to provide immediate medical treatment if needed.

Early Friday morning, local eyewitnesses said Israeli forces -- using unmanned aerial drones -- had torched several protesters’ tents east of Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

Since Mar. 30, more than 120 Palestinian demonstrators have been killed in eastern Gaza -- and thousands more injured -- by intense Israeli army gunfire.

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.