Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
22:20, 08 June 2018 Friday
Middle East
Update: 17:44, 08 June 2018 Friday

  • Share
Israeli military wraps up military maneuvers
Israeli military wraps up military maneuvers

Wargames envision two-front conflict on country's northern, southern frontiers

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Israeli Air Force on Thursday evening concluded a weeklong drill that envisioned a two-front conflict on the country’s northern and southern borders, The Jerusalem Post has reported.

Hundreds of aircraft reportedly took part in the exercise, which was aimed at “increasing the military’s combat-readiness and enhancing its ability to respond to attacks”, the newspaper quoted an unnamed military source as saying.

Notably, the wargames concluded only one day before Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip are expected to hold mass demonstrations against Israel’s decades-long occupation.

Israel’s Channel 7 reported on Thursday that the army had been put on high alert for the last Friday of Ramadan in anticipation of large Palestinian demonstrations near the Gaza-Israel security fence.

The broadcaster went on to report that the army on Friday planned to beef up its troop presence along the security barrier.

Since Mar. 30, more than 120 Palestinian demonstrators in eastern Gaza have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- by intense Israeli army gunfire.

Protesters demand the “right of return” to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.



Related Israel jerusalem
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims

Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Obama admin lied about Iran market access
 Obama admin lied about Iran market access

Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2 400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks

'There's no doubt that we are working with Turkey to try and address their concerns,' says Jim Mattis
Twin bombing kills 10 injures 21 in northeast Baghdad
Twin bombing kills 10, injures 21 in northeast Baghdad

No group has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks

News

EU foreign policy chief urges talks over Jerusalem
EU foreign policy chief urges talks over Jerusalem

Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem
Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem

Paraguay relocates embassy to J’lem
Paraguay relocates embassy to J lem

OIC summit on Palestine reject US decision on Jerusalem
OIC summit on Palestine reject US decision on Jerusalem

Russia, Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem
Russia Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem

Pakistan reacts to opening of US embassy in Jerusalem
Pakistan reacts to opening of US embassy in Jerusalem

Israel drops flyers on Gaza, warns against Friday demos
Israel drops flyers on Gaza warns against Friday demos

W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israel rejects jailed teen’s request for early release
Israel rejects jailed teen s request for early release

Israeli army gunfire injures Palestinian in Gaza
Israeli army gunfire injures Palestinian in Gaza

Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests
Argentina cancels match with Israel amid protests

Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran
Israeli PM failed to convince Merkel on Iran






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 