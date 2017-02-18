Press agenda on June 09

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address an election rally of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkish capital Ankara.
ISTANBUL - Erdogan also to attend a fast-breaking (iftar) event in Istanbul.
CHINA
QINGDAO - The 18th annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to kick off in China's Qingdao city.
EGYPT
CAIRO - Following newly-appointed PM Mustafa Madbouli’s efforts to draw up new government.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Following developments after this week’s decision to conduct manual recount of May 12 poll results.
