09:37, 09 June 2018 Saturday

Press agenda on June 09

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to address an election rally of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkish capital Ankara.

ISTANBUL - Erdogan also to attend a fast-breaking (iftar) event in Istanbul.

CHINA

QINGDAO - The 18th annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to kick off in China's Qingdao city.

EGYPT

CAIRO - Following newly-appointed PM Mustafa Madbouli’s efforts to draw up new government. ​

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Following developments after this week’s decision to conduct manual recount of May 12 poll results.