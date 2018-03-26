US soldier killed in al-Shabab ambush in Somalia

World Bulletin / News Desk
One U.S. special forces soldier was killed and four others wounded Friday in an attack by al-Shabab militants in southern Somalia, U.S. Africa Command (Africom) announced in a press release.
A "partner force" service member was also wounded, the statement added.
Members of the Somali National Security Forces (SNSF), Kenyan Defense Force (KDF) and U.S. forces were conducting a joint operation in the city of Jubaland when they came under mortar and small-arms fire.
"A large force consisting of approximately 800 forces from the SNSF and KDF were conducting a multi-day operation approximately 350 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu when the attack occurred," Africom said.
"The mission's objectives were to clear al-Shabab from contested areas, liberate villages from al-Shabab control and establish a permanent combat outpost designed to increase the span of Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) security and governance," it added.
The American soldiers were providing advice, assistance and aerial surveillance during the mission.
One of the wounded U.S troops received medical care in the field while the other three and the wounded partner force member were medically evacuated to receive additional treatment.
The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
U.S. President Donald Trump authorized the conducting of airstrikes in Somalia soon after taking office. There are roughly 500 U.S. troops and two military headquarters there.
U.S. forces have been working with the Somali government to fight the al-Shabab terror group, which has publicly boasted of its alliance with al-Qaeda and has been fighting Somalia's internationally recognized government for control of the country since the militant group was ousted from Mogadishu in 2011 by African Union-led forces.
More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.
Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts