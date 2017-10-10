Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:28, 09 June 2018 Saturday
America-Canada
10:35, 09 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canada flatly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s request Friday to allow Russia back into the G7 fold.

Before leaving for the Group of Seven Summit in Quebec this morning, Trump mused to reporters in Washington that it was time to re-admit Russia. Vladimir Putin was booted from the G8 by the other members due to Russian annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, and for backing separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“Why are we having a meeting without Russia in the meeting?” Trump said to reporters. “They should let Russia come back because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.”

Canada was swift to reject the idea.

“Our position has not changed,” said Adam Austen, a spokesman for Foreign Affairs.

It was Canadian then-prime minister Stephen Harper who led the cry to throw Russia out of the G8, which upon Russia’s expulsion became the G7.

“Canada would very, very strongly oppose Putin ever sitting around that table again,” Harper said at the time in 2014. “It would require consensus to bring Russia back and that consensus will just not happen.”

Adding fuel to Trump’s bonfire request was newly-installed Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who backed the U.S. president’s suggestion.

But EU President Donald Tusk also rejected the idea.

“Let’s leave the G7 as it is…it’s a lucky number at least in our culture,” he said.

Tusk is attending the two-day G7 Summit in Quebec, along with leaders from the seven-largest world economies.

Membership includes Canada, the U.S., UK, Italy, France, Japan and Germany.



Related US putin
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims

Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Obama admin lied about Iran market access
 Obama admin lied about Iran market access

Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2 400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts

News

China accused of hacking, stealing US Navy plans
China accused of hacking stealing US Navy plans

US soldier killed in al-Shabab ambush in Somalia
US soldier killed in al-Shabab ambush in Somalia

Singapore vigilant ahead of Trump-Kim summit
Singapore vigilant ahead of Trump-Kim summit

US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks
US defense secretary comments on Syria's Manbij talks

Putin demands more from Russia ahead of World Cup
Putin demands more from Russia ahead of World Cup

Erdogan, Putin discuss developments in Syria
Erdogan Putin discuss developments in Syria

Putin: Turkey has right to choose its military aircraft
Putin Turkey has right to choose its military aircraft

Putin approves new government without major changes
Putin approves new government without major changes

Putin says Russia ready to ship gas via Ukraine
Putin says Russia ready to ship gas via Ukraine

Putin, Merkel discuss gas pipeline project in Sochi
Putin Merkel discuss gas pipeline project in Sochi






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 