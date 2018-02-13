Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:28, 09 June 2018 Saturday
Iraq
10:38, 09 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish armed forces have been stationed 30 kilometers inside of northern Iraq as part of its anti-terror operation in the region, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

Speaking during a special live broadcast on Turkish news channel NTV, Yildirim said: “We have been deployed in a 300-kilometer area, in 30 kilometers deep in northern Iraq. It’s beyond may be Qandil, Mahmur or Sinjar.”

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

In response to a question if there will be a cooperation with Iran and Iraq over Qandil operation, he said: “PKK harms everyone. I don’t think we will have any problem [on this issue].”

Earlier, AK Party spokesman Mahir Unal, who also spoke during the live broadcast on NTV channel, said Turkey has been conducting cross-border operations in order to provide internal security.

“Turkey naturally is entering inside from Al-Bab to Afrin and 30 km inside of northern Iraq in order to preserve its border security and provide internal security. Why is it doing this? It is doing for border security.”

“These operations have started in March. So far, Turkey entered 30 km inside of northern Iraq and 24 km distance has remained in Qandil and many PKK camps have been destroyed.

“We are carrying out serious diplomacy with both Iran and Iraq,” he added.

 



Related Iraq Binali Yildirim
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims

Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Obama admin lied about Iran market access
 Obama admin lied about Iran market access

Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2 400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts

News

Turkish PM: Strong parliament needed more than ever
Turkish PM Strong parliament needed more than ever

Terror issue absent from opposition campaign
Terror issue absent from opposition campaign

Turkish PM vows to clear terrorists east of Euphrates
Turkish PM vows to clear terrorists east of Euphrates

Turkey's Yildirim vows to continue struggle against inflation
Turkey's Yildirim vows to continue struggle against inflation

Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum
Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum

Those who shoot babies will live in shame
Those who shoot babies will live in shame

Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Twin bombing kills 10, injures 21 in northeast Baghdad
Twin bombing kills 10 injures 21 in northeast Baghdad

Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq
Iran accused of cutting flow of river into Iraq

Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north
Iraqi forces kill 13 ISIL in capital's north

Clash erupts between PKK, Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq
Clash erupts between PKK Hashd al-Shaabi in Iraq






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 