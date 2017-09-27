Today in History June 09

|1064
|Coimbra, Portugal falls to Ferdinand, king of Castile.
|1534
|Jacques Cartier sails into the mouth of the St. Lawrence River in Canada.
|1790
|Civil war breaks out in Martinique.
|1861
|Mary Ann "Mother" Bickerdyke begins working in Union hospitals.
|1863
|At the Battle of Brandy Station in Virginia, Union and Confederate cavalries clash in the largest cavalry battle of the Civil War.
|1923
|Bulgaria's government is overthrown by the military.
|1931
|Robert H. Goddard patents a rocket-fueled aircraft design.
|1942
|The Japanese high command announces that "The Midway Occupation operations have been temporarily postponed."
|1945
|Japanese Premier Kantaro Suzuki declares that Japan will fight to the last rather than accept unconditional surrender.
|1951
|After several unsuccessful attacks on French colonial troops, North Vietnam's General Vo Nguyen Giap orders Viet Minh to withdraw from the Red River Delta.
|1954
|At the Army-McCarthy hearings, attorney Joseph Welch asks Senator Joseph McCarthy "Have you no sense of decency?"
|1959
|The first ballistic missile-carrying submarine, the USS George Washington, is launched.
|1972
|American advisor John Paul Vann is killed in a helicopter accident in Vietnam.
|1986
|NASA publishes a report on the Challenger accident.
