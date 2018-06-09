The desert is taking over Dubai and Abu Dhabi

World Bulletin / News Desk
Australian photographer Irenaeus Herok has spent some time out in the desert with a drone, and what he has captured is breathtaking.
With a background in design and fine arts, Irenaeus specializes in Landscape and Portraiture Photography, drawing his inspiration from old master paintings and cinema. His work contains both traditional and contemporary aspects, balancing technical precision with his own unique style.
The battle between nature and humans is rarely starker than here in the UAE.
The barren landscape has been built over with eye-watering speed, as Dubai for example has grown from an unremarkable port town to bustling metropolis in the space of a few short decades. Nature has a knack of striking back however, and Irenaeus documents this with his surreal, apocalyptic aerial photos that show the desert slowly eating away at highways and settlements in the Emirates.
Scroll down below to check out the remarkable images for yourself.
There is much more to the United Arab Emirates then the glitzy malls and skyscrapers of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Mr. Mamoudou Gassama heroically scaled the high rise building to the 4th floor where he dragged the hanging 2years old boy to safety before the fire service could arrive.
Two years since his passing, boxing legend remembered for his golden gloves and work against racism
Ali Banat was a wealthy businessman from Australia who was diagnosed with cancer and given just seven months to live. His story touched millions of people around the world. Ali passed away on 29th May 2018 in the blessed month of Ramadan. May Allah have mercy on him.
Russian State Library has over 35,000 books and other printed material in Turkish language collected since 1828
One of the most popular travel guides, Lonely Planet, has included Albania and Kosovo on its list of the ten best holiday destinations in Europe for 2018.
‘They worked among the snake-charmers and belly-dancers of Marrakech. I christened them Kesh Angels and gave them heart-shaped sunglasses’
Istanbul hosts Turkey’s most visited museums with over 2 million visitors in first 4 months of 2018
Arab journalists having fruitful discussions with Turkish counterparts while enjoying spring in the megapolis
An intensive program of cultural activities in both countries for next year is being prepared, says Russian ambassador
Bosnia tells people about hundreds of mosques, religious buildings destroyed by Serb and Croat forces during 1990s wars
Turkey's biggest festival - the Istanbul Youth Festival (IGF) - targeted at young people kicks off at the Eurasia Show and Art Center.
Cat research center in Van province decides to give special treat to unique felines that sport silky fur and lion-like walk
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency signs agreement to restore Fatih Hammam in capital Pristina
After more than 4 years in prison, award-winning photojournalist, now 31, faces possible death sentence.