The desert is taking over Dubai and Abu Dhabi

World Bulletin / News Desk

Australian photographer Irenaeus Herok has spent some time out in the desert with a drone, and what he has captured is breathtaking.

With a background in design and fine arts, Irenaeus specializes in Landscape and Portraiture Photography, drawing his inspiration from old master paintings and cinema. His work contains both traditional and contemporary aspects, balancing technical precision with his own unique style.

The battle between nature and humans is rarely starker than here in the UAE.

The barren landscape has been built over with eye-watering speed, as Dubai for example has grown from an unremarkable port town to bustling metropolis in the space of a few short decades. Nature has a knack of striking back however, and Irenaeus documents this with his surreal, apocalyptic aerial photos that show the desert slowly eating away at highways and settlements in the Emirates.

