12:08, 09 June 2018 Saturday

Criticism as EU justice mission leaves Kosovo

World Bulletin / News Desk

As an EU judicial mission prepares to leave Kosovo, the assessments of its decade-long mandate are mixed -- hailed by officials but criticised by the public.

Spending several hundred million euros over the decade, hundreds of judges and police officers served with EULEX, the political bloc's largest civilian mission ever.

They were dealing with some of the most serious crimes committed during and after Kosovo's 1998-1999 war between ethnic Albanian guerillas and Serb forces, the fight against corruption and organised crime as well as boosting citizen confidence in the judiciary.

"I have every reason to be dissatisfied with EULEX," said 46-year-old Silvana Marinkovic, an ethnic Serb.

Her husband Goran was abducted in the aftermath of the war and his fate, like those of about 1,600 other people, still remains unknown.

"They did not even try to solve my problem," she said.