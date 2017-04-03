Turkey to take control of Mt. Qandil soon

World Bulletin / News Desk
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Saturday said Turkey is capable of taking control of northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil region whenever it wants.
In an interview to CNN Turk, Soylu said: "Turkey will see its heroes in Qandil very soon. It is only a matter of timing."
Soylu noted that Qandil is now a close target for Turkey.
Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.
Regional governor’s office says counter-terror operation took place in Bestler-Dereler region of Sirnak province
Head of Turkey's religious affairs Ali Erbas: Decision to shut down 7 mosques violates human rights, freedom of religion
UN General Assembly meeting expected to be held next week, according to diplomatic sources
Turkey will see its troops in Qandil very soon, says Interior Minister Suleman Soylu
Will have capacity of producing 200,000 cars, says science, industry and technology minister
Turkish Supreme Board of Election provides accreditations to observers from 8 international institutions
Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara issues arrest warrants for 23 soldiers, including 3 still on active duty
Turkish president and his relatives to be paid 197,000 Turkish liras ($44,000) in damages
Move comes after Greek court refuses to extradite ex-Turkish soldiers over 2016 coup bid
Foreign minister reiterates Turkey’s support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled for June 24
Minister Pavlo Klimkin to discuss mutual ties and regional issues with Turkey's Cavusoglu
1 killed, another surrendered to Turkish forces, says military
'These statements do not bear any legal effect,' says Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy
Food aid has been distributed among 5,000 families in capital Tbilisi
Anti-muslim group allowed to roast pork in front of Rotterdam mosque on Thursday