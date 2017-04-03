12:31, 09 June 2018 Saturday

Turkey to take control of Mt. Qandil soon

World Bulletin / News Desk

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Saturday said Turkey is capable of taking control of northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil region whenever it wants.

In an interview to CNN Turk, Soylu said: "Turkey will see its heroes in Qandil very soon. It is only a matter of timing."

Soylu noted that Qandil is now a close target for Turkey.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.