Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:27, 09 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
12:31, 09 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey to take control of Mt. Qandil soon
Turkey to take control of Mt. Qandil soon

Turkey will see its troops in Qandil very soon, says Interior Minister Suleman Soylu

World Bulletin / News Desk

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Saturday said Turkey is capable of taking control of northern Iraq's Mt. Qandil region whenever it wants.

In an interview to CNN Turk, Soylu said: "Turkey will see its heroes in Qandil very soon. It is only a matter of timing."

Soylu noted that Qandil is now a close target for Turkey.

Airstrikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq, where the terror group has its main base in the Mt. Qandil region, near the Iranian border, have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its armed campaign.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and EU. In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.



Related Turkey suleyman soylu Qandil
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey

Regional governor’s office says counter-terror operation took place in Bestler-Dereler region of Sirnak province
Diyanet criticizes Austria for anti-mosque move
Diyanet criticizes Austria for anti-mosque move

Head of Turkey's religious affairs Ali Erbas: Decision to shut down 7 mosques violates human rights, freedom of religion
Turkey Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine
Turkey, Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine

UN General Assembly meeting expected to be held next week, according to diplomatic sources
Turkey to take control of Mt Qandil soon
Turkey to take control of Mt. Qandil soon

Turkey will see its troops in Qandil very soon, says Interior Minister Suleman Soylu
Turkey to allocate 3 7B for first indigenous car
Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car

Will have capacity of producing 200,000 cars, says science, industry and technology minister
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections

Turkish Supreme Board of Election provides accreditations to observers from 8 international institutions
Warrants out for 23 FETO suspects
Warrants out for 23 FETO suspects

Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara issues arrest warrants for 23 soldiers, including 3 still on active duty
Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader
Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader 

Turkish president and his relatives to be paid 197,000 Turkish liras ($44,000) in damages 
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece

Move comes after Greek court refuses to extradite ex-Turkish soldiers over 2016 coup bid
Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea
Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea

Foreign minister reiterates Turkey’s support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Erdogan hints at lifting state of emergency after polls
Erdogan hints at lifting state of emergency after polls

Early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled for June 24
Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey
Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey

Minister Pavlo Klimkin to discuss mutual ties and regional issues with Turkey's Cavusoglu
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeastern Turkey

1 killed, another surrendered to Turkish forces, says military
Turkey slams Greek president's remarks
Turkey slams Greek president's remarks

'These statements do not bear any legal effect,' says Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy  
Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Georgia
Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Georgia

Food aid has been distributed among 5,000 families in capital Tbilisi
Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation
Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation

Anti-muslim group allowed to roast pork in front of Rotterdam mosque on Thursday

News

Mt. Qandil not distant target anymore: Turkish min.
Mt Qandil not distant target anymore Turkish min

Turkish government made clear policies
Turkish government made clear policies

Turkey, Iran security cooperation ‘vital’ for region
Turkey Iran security cooperation vital for region

Turkish interior minister to visit Iran
Turkish interior minister to visit Iran

Turkish Interior Minister meets Senegalese President
Turkish Interior Minister meets Senegalese President

3 more suspects held over SE Turkey terror attack
3 more suspects held over SE Turkey terror attack

47,155 remanded in FETO probe since July 2016 coup bid
47 155 remanded in FETO probe since July 2016 coup

Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey

EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal
EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal

Turkey, Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine
Turkey Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine

Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey

Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car
Turkey to allocate 3 7B for first indigenous car

Turkish Treasury posts $2.9B cash deficit in Jan-May
Turkish Treasury posts 2 9B cash deficit in Jan-May






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 