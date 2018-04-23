Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:27, 09 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
12:55, 09 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Turkey, Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine
Turkey, Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine

UN General Assembly meeting expected to be held next week, according to diplomatic sources

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and Algeria have called for an emergency session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to discuss and vote on a draft resolution on protection of Palestinians.

The session was requested by Turkey as the term president of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Algeria in the name of Arab Union, a joint statement said Friday.

The statement was issued following a meeting between UNGA President Miroslav Lajcak and Turkey’s envoy to the UN Feridun Sinirlioglu, along with permanent representatives of Algeria, Bangladesh, Senegal, Egypt and Palestine at the UN.

The date for the emergency meeting will be announced in a few days. It is expected to take place next week, according to diplomatic sources.

Palestine's envoy to the UN Riyad Mansour said the text of the draft resolution would be similar to a previous draft resolution submitted by Kuwait on May 18 to the UN Security Council and vetoed by the U.S. on June 2.

Kuwait-proposed UN Security Council draft resolution condemned Israeli violence and called for the "protection of the Palestinian people" in Gaza and the West Bank.

Ten countries, including China, France and Russia, voted in favor, while the UK, Poland, the Netherlands and Ethiopia abstained.

Later, the Security Council rejected a U.S. proposal calling for condemnation of Hamas for violence in Gaza.

The U.S. resolution was opposed by Russia, Kuwait and Bolivia while 11 countries abstained from voting.

The resolution called for condemnation in the strongest terms of the May 29 rocket attacks from Gaza on Israel which harmed its civilian infrastructure.

Last December, the UN overwhelmingly adopted a resolution on Jerusalem, calling on the United States to withdraw its recognition of the city as Israel's capital, with 128 votes in favor.



Related Turkey Palestine algeria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey

Regional governor’s office says counter-terror operation took place in Bestler-Dereler region of Sirnak province
Diyanet criticizes Austria for anti-mosque move
Diyanet criticizes Austria for anti-mosque move

Head of Turkey's religious affairs Ali Erbas: Decision to shut down 7 mosques violates human rights, freedom of religion
Turkey Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine
Turkey, Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine

UN General Assembly meeting expected to be held next week, according to diplomatic sources
Turkey to take control of Mt Qandil soon
Turkey to take control of Mt. Qandil soon

Turkey will see its troops in Qandil very soon, says Interior Minister Suleman Soylu
Turkey to allocate 3 7B for first indigenous car
Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car

Will have capacity of producing 200,000 cars, says science, industry and technology minister
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections

Turkish Supreme Board of Election provides accreditations to observers from 8 international institutions
Warrants out for 23 FETO suspects
Warrants out for 23 FETO suspects

Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara issues arrest warrants for 23 soldiers, including 3 still on active duty
Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader
Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader 

Turkish president and his relatives to be paid 197,000 Turkish liras ($44,000) in damages 
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece

Move comes after Greek court refuses to extradite ex-Turkish soldiers over 2016 coup bid
Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea
Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea

Foreign minister reiterates Turkey’s support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Erdogan hints at lifting state of emergency after polls
Erdogan hints at lifting state of emergency after polls

Early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled for June 24
Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey
Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey

Minister Pavlo Klimkin to discuss mutual ties and regional issues with Turkey's Cavusoglu
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in southeastern Turkey

1 killed, another surrendered to Turkish forces, says military
Turkey slams Greek president's remarks
Turkey slams Greek president's remarks

'These statements do not bear any legal effect,' says Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy  
Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Georgia
Turkish Red Crescent distributes food aid in Georgia

Food aid has been distributed among 5,000 families in capital Tbilisi
Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation
Turkey slams Netherlands over far-right provocation

Anti-muslim group allowed to roast pork in front of Rotterdam mosque on Thursday

News

Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israeli army gunfire injures Palestinian in Gaza
Israeli army gunfire injures Palestinian in Gaza

Israel arrests 7 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel arrests 7 Palestinians in West Bank raids

US veto allows Israel to continue assaults
US veto allows Israel to continue assaults

123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March
123 Palestinians martyred by Israel in Gaza since March

Algerian blogger appeals against 10-year jail sentence
Algerian blogger appeals against 10-year jail sentence

Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash
Turkish FM condoles with Algeria over aircraft crash

257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead as military plane crashes in Algeria

4 portfolios trade hands in Algeria cabinet reshuffle
4 portfolios trade hands in Algeria cabinet reshuffle

Turkey, Algeria sign several agreements
Turkey Algeria sign several agreements

Algerian resistance icon dies at 93
Algerian resistance icon dies at 93

Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey

EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal
EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal

Turkey to take control of Mt. Qandil soon
Turkey to take control of Mt Qandil soon

Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey

Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car
Turkey to allocate 3 7B for first indigenous car

Turkish Treasury posts $2.9B cash deficit in Jan-May
Turkish Treasury posts 2 9B cash deficit in Jan-May






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 