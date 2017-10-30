Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:27, 09 June 2018 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
13:17, 09 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Taliban in Afghanistan announce temporary ceasefire
Taliban in Afghanistan announce temporary ceasefire

Tit-for-tat response to landmark ceasefire declared by Afghan president

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Taliban in Afghanistan on Saturday announced a three-day truce for the forthcoming Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr in an apparent reply to the earlier unilateral ceasefire announced by the Afghan government for nine days.

Afghanistan is expected to celebrate Eid on June 15-17, depending on the lunar calendar.

The five-point statement in Pashto language released by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed is a tit-for-tat response to the landmark ceasefire declared by Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani earlier this week in which foreign terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda, Daesh and others were exempted.

In a televised announcement on Thursday, Ghani said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) would only stop offensive maneuvers against armed Taliban militants and would continue to target Daesh and other foreign-backed terrorist organizations and their affiliates.

“We also welcome the unprecedented fatwa [religious decree] that only the state can declare jihad, thereby, rendering violent campaign by any group anything but a holy war,” Ghani said, referring to the ruling issued by a group of over 3,000 Afghan religious scholars against terrorism.

The U.S. welcomed Ghani's announcement, saying Washington and its NATO allies would halt hostilities during the temporary truce.

"The Afghan government’s offer of a temporary cease-fire underscores its commitment to peace as both a national and religious responsibility," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Since the fall of the Taliban in 2001, many provincial heads of the pro-government National Council of Ulama (religious scholars or clergymen) and other pro-government religious figures have been assassinated in Afghanistan.



Related Taliban afghanistan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims

Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Obama admin lied about Iran market access
 Obama admin lied about Iran market access

Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2 400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts

News

Afghan military bombs religious seminary: 100 killed
Afghan military bombs religious seminary 100 killed

Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks
Russia offers platform for direct Afghan-Taliban talks

Afghanistan: Taliban overrun 2 districts
Afghanistan Taliban overrun 2 districts

Afghan peace body says aim is not to defeat Taliban
Afghan peace body says aim is not to defeat Taliban

10 Afghan police killed in Taliban attack
10 Afghan police killed in Taliban attack

Mattis seeks allied input ahead of Afghanistan proposal
Mattis seeks allied input ahead of Afghanistan proposal

6 militants killed in clash on Pakistan-Afghan border
6 militants killed in clash on Pakistan-Afghan border

Millions of Afghan children out of school
Millions of Afghan children out of school

Fire kills Afghan civilians, policemen
Fire kills Afghan civilians policemen

Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan 
Turkish helps 600 families in Afghanistan

Impact of Afghanistan's political instability on youth
Impact of Afghanistan's political instability on youth

Floods claim 16 lives in northern Afghanistan
Floods claim 16 lives in northern Afghanistan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 