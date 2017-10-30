Taliban in Afghanistan announce temporary ceasefire

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Taliban in Afghanistan on Saturday announced a three-day truce for the forthcoming Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr in an apparent reply to the earlier unilateral ceasefire announced by the Afghan government for nine days.
Afghanistan is expected to celebrate Eid on June 15-17, depending on the lunar calendar.
The five-point statement in Pashto language released by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed is a tit-for-tat response to the landmark ceasefire declared by Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani earlier this week in which foreign terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda, Daesh and others were exempted.
In a televised announcement on Thursday, Ghani said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) would only stop offensive maneuvers against armed Taliban militants and would continue to target Daesh and other foreign-backed terrorist organizations and their affiliates.
“We also welcome the unprecedented fatwa [religious decree] that only the state can declare jihad, thereby, rendering violent campaign by any group anything but a holy war,” Ghani said, referring to the ruling issued by a group of over 3,000 Afghan religious scholars against terrorism.
The U.S. welcomed Ghani's announcement, saying Washington and its NATO allies would halt hostilities during the temporary truce.
"The Afghan government’s offer of a temporary cease-fire underscores its commitment to peace as both a national and religious responsibility," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
Since the fall of the Taliban in 2001, many provincial heads of the pro-government National Council of Ulama (religious scholars or clergymen) and other pro-government religious figures have been assassinated in Afghanistan.
More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.
Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts