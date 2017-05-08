Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least nine PKK terrorists were "neutralized" by a drone strike during a counter-terror operation in the southeastern province of Sirnak on Friday, the interior ministry said.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
Earlier, the provincial governor's office said that the aerial drone-backed operation took place in the Bestler-Dereler region near Sirnak.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children.
