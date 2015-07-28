Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:27, 09 June 2018 Saturday
Europe
15:49, 09 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
EU foreign policy chief cancels visit to Israel
EU foreign policy chief cancels visit to Israel

Mogherini was scheduled to attend moot in Jerusalem but she cancelled trip when Israeli PM refused to meet her: Reports

World Bulletin / News Desk

European Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini has canceled an official visit to Israel, which was scheduled for Sunday, Israeli media reported Friday.

According to an Israeli channel, Mogherini was scheduled to participate in an international conference organized by the Jewish-American Committee (a pro-Israeli non-governmental organization) next Monday in Jerusalem.

“Mogherini canceled her trip to Israel after the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamín Netanyahu declined to meet her,” the channel said.

It said Mogherini had requested Netanyahu's office to arrange an appointment with him, but the latter did not respond.

Channel Two quoted an Israeli political source as saying that Netanyahu had refused to meet Mogherini because of his “full agenda”.

The source said "Netanyahu in fact canceled his meeting with the foreign minister of the European Union because of her very hostile position on Israel".

Mogherini had rejected the U.S. move to transfer its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and warned of consequences the embassy shifted.

On May 14, the U.S. relocated its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, drawing condemnation from across the Arab and Muslim world and further inflaming passions in the Palestinian territories.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- now occupied by Israel -- might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.



Related EU Federica Mogherini
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq
Turkish forces 'deployed 30km inside' of northern Iraq

Turkish premier talks to news channel NTV
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7
US president wants Russia readmitted to G7

Canada issues firm rejection of Trump’s proposal
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row
Gazans march to security fence for 11th Friday in row

More than 120 Gazan demonstrators have been killed by Israeli army gunfire since March 30
US North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension
US, North Korea face-to-face after decades of tension

With US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poised to meet Tuesday, here is a recap of the decades of tensions between their countries:
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N Iraq
Turkish army destroys terrorists' shelters in N. Iraq

Airstrikes target PKK terror group in mountainous Qandil region
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful
Trump may invite Kim to US if summit successful

'Normalizing relations is something that I would expect to do,' US president says
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999
US suicide rates have increased 25 percent since 1999

Number of suicide deaths increased over 30 percent in 25 states since turn of the century
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests
Trump's brash diplomacy faces summit tests

The US president kicks off with a two-day sojourn at Chateau in the rolling Quebec countryside, which would be nice were fellow G7 leaders not furious over his rash of protectionist trade sanctions.
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students
TUMED holds iftar with graduated International Students

Turkey International Alumni Association, (TUMED) held an Iftar program with graduated foreign students from over 45 different countries.
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims
UK Christian women don hijab in solidarity with Muslims

Many women across world are wearing hijab as part of Ramadan Hijab Challenge
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'
Top Republican backs dismissal of Trump's 'spygate'

'I think Chairman Gowdy's initial assessment is accurate,' House Speaker Paul Ryan says
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials
Iraq parliament replaces electoral commission officials

Assembly votes to appoint nine judges to replace nine-member Board of Commissioners
Obama admin lied about Iran market access
 Obama admin lied about Iran market access

Without license issued by Treasury Dept. proposed exchange of $5.7B worth of fund would have run afoul of US sanctions
W Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops
W. Bank Palestinians hurt in clashes with Israel troops

Israeli soldiers carry out arrest campaign near Nablus, triggering clashes with Palestinian youth
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2 400 families in Africa
Turkish agency delivers aid to 2,400 families in Africa

According to UNHCR, there are 300,000 Central African refugees living in Cameroon
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria
Iraq warplanes strike 'ISIL targets' in Syria

Strikes are being conducted in coordination with Syrian government, Baghdad asserts

News

EU foreign policy chief urges talks over Jerusalem
EU foreign policy chief urges talks over Jerusalem

EU warns Venezuela against controversial polls
EU warns Venezuela against controversial polls

EU foreign policy chief meets Iranian FM in Brussels
EU foreign policy chief meets Iranian FM in Brussels

EU says no new sanctions against Iran
EU says no new sanctions against Iran

EU criticizes Israel's disproportionate use of force
EU criticizes Israel's disproportionate use of force

EU urges implementation of cease-fire in Syria at once
EU urges implementation of cease-fire in Syria at once

EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal
EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal

Criticism as EU justice mission leaves Kosovo
Criticism as EU justice mission leaves Kosovo

NATO-EU to cooperate further, says alliance chief
NATO-EU to cooperate further says alliance chief

European stocks stall as 'contentious' G7 summit looms
European stocks stall as 'contentious' G7 summit looms

Netanyahu heads to Europe seeking about-face on Iran
Netanyahu heads to Europe seeking about-face on Iran

Turkey, EU hold visa liberalization talks in Ankara
Turkey EU hold visa liberalization talks in Ankara






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 