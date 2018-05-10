Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:17, 09 June 2018 Saturday
Turkey
18:08, 09 June 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Over 72,000 expats voted in Turkey's election in 2 days
Over 72,000 expats voted in Turkey's election in 2 days

Voting in embassies and consulates began on June 7 and will end June 19

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish expats continue to vote in the early presidential and general elections in 22 consulates across Germany, Austria and France.

In the first two days, a total of 72,111 expats have voted in the three countries and at customs gates.

On the second day, a total of 39,887 Turkish expats voted, including 32,521 voters at the foreign missions and 7,366 at the customs gates.

The number of voters on the second day increased by 23.78 percent, when compared to the first.

In Germany, 22,281 expats voted on the first day and 27,933 others on the second day.

In France, on the first day 5,106 people voted and on the second day 6,406 others.

In Austria, on the first day 1,841 people went to the polls and on the second day 2,213 others.

In the April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters had approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

Some 6,330 Turkish expats went to vote for the referendum at the customs gates in the first two days.

This April, the Turkish parliament passed a bill for early elections on June 24, in order to cement Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

According to the electoral calendar, Turkish expats will be able to vote in embassies and consulates abroad until June 19. They will however be able to vote until June 24 at custams gates.

Voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on weekdays and weekends at the foreign missions.

Over 3 million Turks living abroad are eligible to vote for the presidential and general elections.

Six candidates are running for president, while eight political parties are taking part in the parliamentary elections.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has served as president since 2014 -- Turkey's first popularly-elected president. Before that, he served as prime minister from 2003 to 2014.

Should he win the June election, Erdogan would be Turkey's first leader under the presidential system.



Related Turkey election
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkish Jordanian leaders speak over phone
Turkish, Jordanian leaders speak over phone

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kind Abdullah discuss joint effort aimed to protect Jerusalem's status
YPG PKK terrorists vandalize homes in NW Syria
YPG/PKK terrorists vandalize homes in NW Syria

Homes of residents in northern Aleppo, who were forced to flee, are looted and burned by terrorists
Turkish policeman killed in PKK terror attack
Turkish policeman killed in PKK terror attack

3 PKK terrorists neutralized, 1 soldier injured
Over 72 000 expats voted in Turkey's election in 2
Over 72,000 expats voted in Turkey's election in 2 days

Voting in embassies and consulates began on June 7 and will end June 19
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey

Regional governor’s office says counter-terror operation took place in Bestler-Dereler region of Sirnak province
Diyanet criticizes Austria for anti-mosque move
Diyanet criticizes Austria for anti-mosque move

Head of Turkey's religious affairs Ali Erbas: Decision to shut down 7 mosques violates human rights, freedom of religion
Turkey Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine
Turkey, Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine

UN General Assembly meeting expected to be held next week, according to diplomatic sources
Turkey to take control of Mt Qandil soon
Turkey to take control of Mt. Qandil soon

Turkey will see its troops in Qandil very soon, says Interior Minister Suleman Soylu
Turkey to allocate 3 7B for first indigenous car
Turkey to allocate $3.7B for first indigenous car

Will have capacity of producing 200,000 cars, says science, industry and technology minister
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections
8 international bodies to monitor Turkish elections

Turkish Supreme Board of Election provides accreditations to observers from 8 international institutions
Warrants out for 23 FETO suspects
Warrants out for 23 FETO suspects

Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara issues arrest warrants for 23 soldiers, including 3 still on active duty
Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader
Erdogan wins lawsuit against opposition leader 

Turkish president and his relatives to be paid 197,000 Turkish liras ($44,000) in damages 
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece
Turkey halts readmission deal with Greece

Move comes after Greek court refuses to extradite ex-Turkish soldiers over 2016 coup bid
Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea
Turkey not to recognize annexation of Crimea

Foreign minister reiterates Turkey’s support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Erdogan hints at lifting state of emergency after polls
Erdogan hints at lifting state of emergency after polls

Early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled for June 24
Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey
Ukrainian foreign minister arrives in Turkey

Minister Pavlo Klimkin to discuss mutual ties and regional issues with Turkey's Cavusoglu

News

Turkish elections: Expat voting to begin Thursday
Turkish elections Expat voting to begin Thursday

Anti-migrant party in front in Slovenia election
Anti-migrant party in front in Slovenia election

Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount
Iraq election commission rejects calls for vote recount

Strong government needs strong parliament
Strong government needs strong parliament

Colombia's presidential election heads to run-off
Colombia's presidential election heads to run-off

Colombians head to polls to elect new president
Colombians head to polls to elect new president

Turkish policeman killed in PKK terror attack
Turkish policeman killed in PKK terror attack

Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey
Drone neutralizes 9 PKK terrorists in SE Turkey

EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal
EU body calls for continuing Turkey-Greece migrant deal

Turkey, Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine
Turkey Algeria call for urgent UN session on Palestine

Turkey to take control of Mt. Qandil soon
Turkey to take control of Mt Qandil soon

Turkey to grow 6.9 percent in Q1: Survey
Turkey to grow 6 9 percent in Q1 Survey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 