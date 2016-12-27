Worldbulletin News

Turkish policeman killed in PKK terror attack
Turkish policeman killed in PKK terror attack

3 PKK terrorists neutralized, 1 soldier injured

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish policeman was killed during a counter-terror operation in southwestern Sirnak province, according to security sources on Saturday.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said a soldier was also injured during the drone-backed operation targeting the PKK terror group.

Security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement.

On Friday, security forces launched an operation in Bestler-Mt. Kaval region against PKK terrorists who were plotting an attack. Nine terrorists were "neutralized" by a drone.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

The operation is still underway, the sources added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

