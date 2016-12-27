Turkish policeman killed in PKK terror attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Turkish policeman was killed during a counter-terror operation in southwestern Sirnak province, according to security sources on Saturday.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said a soldier was also injured during the drone-backed operation targeting the PKK terror group.
Security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement.
On Friday, security forces launched an operation in Bestler-Mt. Kaval region against PKK terrorists who were plotting an attack. Nine terrorists were "neutralized" by a drone.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
The operation is still underway, the sources added.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Kind Abdullah discuss joint effort aimed to protect Jerusalem's status
Homes of residents in northern Aleppo, who were forced to flee, are looted and burned by terrorists
Voting in embassies and consulates began on June 7 and will end June 19
Regional governor’s office says counter-terror operation took place in Bestler-Dereler region of Sirnak province
Head of Turkey's religious affairs Ali Erbas: Decision to shut down 7 mosques violates human rights, freedom of religion
UN General Assembly meeting expected to be held next week, according to diplomatic sources
Turkey will see its troops in Qandil very soon, says Interior Minister Suleman Soylu
Will have capacity of producing 200,000 cars, says science, industry and technology minister
Turkish Supreme Board of Election provides accreditations to observers from 8 international institutions
Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara issues arrest warrants for 23 soldiers, including 3 still on active duty
Turkish president and his relatives to be paid 197,000 Turkish liras ($44,000) in damages
Move comes after Greek court refuses to extradite ex-Turkish soldiers over 2016 coup bid
Foreign minister reiterates Turkey’s support to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity
Early presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey scheduled for June 24
Minister Pavlo Klimkin to discuss mutual ties and regional issues with Turkey's Cavusoglu